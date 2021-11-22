Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair ends with controversial finish at Survivor Series 2021

While Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair was rumored to headline Survivor Series 2021, plans were changed. Instead, the most highly-anticipated match at Survivor Series 2021 opened the show, ending in controversy.

It shouldn't come as a surprise that Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair had another incredible encounter. Evolution 2018 was one of their matches in WWE, and some would argue that they had a bout on a similar level, proving why they're the two top women in the company.

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch walked out with the victory over Charlotte Flair in a somewhat controversial finish. While The Queen tried to pin Lynch by holding the ropes, she was caught. However, The Man responded by doing the same thing and got the pin without being caught by the referee.

This keeps Becky Lynch's momentum alive. She has been undefeated since her return at SummerSlam 2021.

The finish may not be well-liked by fans, but it shouldn't take away from the fact that both women had yet another match of the year candidate with each other. Many felt that the bout should have headlined the pay-per-view. However, it seems like Roman Reigns vs. Big E will close the night.

What's next for Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair after Survivor Series?

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair will look forward to different challenges with the feud now behind them after Survivor Series. Both champions have young and fresh challengers waiting on the other end.

On RAW, Liv Morgan will get her first significant opportunity at Becky Lynch and the Women's title, while on SmackDown, Toni Storm recently emerged as Charlotte Flair's new challenger.

This match at Survivor Series proved more than anything that Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are top of the best in WWE at the moment.

