Beth Phoenix sends a major warning to RAW Star; reveals why she returned at WWE Day 1

Beth Phoenix made her return to WWE last night at WWE Day 1 to help Edge score a victory over The Miz. She stated in a post-match interview that she returned because she had enough of The Miz and Maryse's antics. The Glamazon sent a warning to the latter as she now has Phoenix to deal with.

Prior to Phoenix's return, the A-lister had the upper hand as the constant interference from Maryse resulted in Edge finding it hard to focus on The Miz.

Here's what the WWE Hall of Famer had to say when asked why she decided to return to WWE now:

"Because I've had enough of Maryse interfering and putting her hands on my husband and Maryse has a big problem because Betty's back", said Beth Phoenix

At Day 1, Beth's return prevented Maryse from hindering the match anymore and it distracted The Miz, giving the Rated R Superstar enough time to recuperate and connect with a spear for the win.

Could we see Beth Phoenix make her return to a WWE ring?

Beth Phoenix last competed inside the squared circle at the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble, where she was the 19th entrant and lasted over 27 minutes making it into the final 3. Later that night, Edge also made his return to WWE after 9 years and has been an active member of the WWE roster ever since.

Phoenix first departed from WWE in 2012 after she felt frustrated with the lack of focus and attention being put into the Women's division. However, she returned from her 6 year long hiatus in 2018 as part of the inaugural Women's Royal Rumble and had a long run as an active competitor in 2019.

However, with her returning to help Edge last night, there is a strong chance that the feud between Edge and The Miz could culminate in a mixed tag team match. With subtle hints towards Beth Phoenix potentially returning to the ring already being made, fans are excited to see what's next. Other WWE stars have already begun challenging The Glamazon to possible matches.

