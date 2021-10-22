WWE Hall of Famer takes a shot at Becky Lynch

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix took a shot at SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch following a stellar match between Edge and Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel 2021.

The pay-per-view kicked off with a Hell in a Cell match between the Rated R Superstar and The Visionary of Drip. The two men put on an amazing bout filled with a plethora of big moves. There were multiple false finishes before Edge won it by hitting a Curb Stomping Rollins onto a steel chair.

Following the match, Edge's wife, Beth Phoenix, took to Twitter to take a shot at Seth Rollins' wife, Becky Lynch. She posted a picture of a disgruntled Lynch, seemingly in response to the outcome of the bout:

The WWE Hall of Famer had previously taken shots at Rollins following the Money in the Bank pay-per-view after the latter cost Edge his Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns.

The Edge and Rollins feud kickstarted at that point and the duo have had an incredible trilogy of matches. The Hell In a Cell match looks like the perfect way to cap off the amazing feud, but the WWE Universe certainly won't be disappointed if there's more in store.

Will we get to see a dream match between Becky Lynch and Beth Phoenix?

Becky Lynch and Beth Phoenix have both teased the dream match multiple times. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Glamazon maintained a 'never say never' attitude towards a potential match against The Man:

"I say this all the time, I'm going to get myself in trouble, but like it's the never say never scenario, right? I'm one of Becky's biggest fans. When we talk about breaking down barriers, she's definitely one of those women that's been at the forefront of this, like you know, eliminating the category of like female Superstar. She's just a Superstar, right? And, we could say that about so many of our WWE women, but yeah, I mean never say never. I hate that answer. That's like the most unsatisfying answer ever, but that's where we live in the semi-retirement life," Beth Phoenix said.

If not a singles match right off the bat, it is quite possible that we might get a mixed tag team bout with the teams of Edge and Beth Phoenix going up against a team of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

Do you want to see another rematch between Edge and Seth Rollins? Do you think Beth Phoenix will make her in-ring return to battle Becky Lynch? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

