WWE Crown Jewel 2021: Ranking and Grading every match

Crown Jewel 2021 is in the books. This was, by far, WWE's greatest ever pay-per-view event in Saudi Arabia. In fact, it could even be grouped among the top WWE pay-per-views this year. Some matches were near-perfect, while most of them were pretty memorable.

The fans at Crown Jewel were exceptional, as they provided a raucous atmosphere for most matches. They added a lot to the event. Also, unlike every other WWE pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia, no match was outrightly bad. The booking was also sensible throughout the night.

The in-ring action was tremendous, as the WWE Superstars delivered a fantastic show. But who stood out more than the others?

So, without further ado, here is every match at Crown Jewel graded and ranked, from worst to best. Which match at the event was your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.

#9 Zelina Vega vs. Doudrop: Queen's Crown Tournament Final at WWE Crown Jewel

Much longer than every other match in the tournament, the Queen's Crown Final was a decent contest. Zelina Vega and Doudrop did their best at Crown Jewel, but there was minimal heat in the match.

We did see some impressive moves from Vega, who picked up the win with a Code Red on her much larger opponent. This was a great win for her, although the match could have been better in different circumstances.

Grade: C

#8 RK-Bro vs. AJ Styles and Omos for the RAW Tag Team Championship

Riddle was truly riding high into Crown Jewel as he rode on a camel's back on the way to the ring. That was just the pre-cursor to a successful RAW Tag Team Title defense, as he and Randy Orton defeated AJ Styles and Omos.

This was as solid as one would expect any match involving the likes of Orton, Styles, and Riddle to be. The heels had the upper hand for a while, with Omos showing his strength opposite both members of RK-Bro. However, he was thwarted towards the end as The Viper took control.

Randy Orton hit AJ Styles with a mid-air RKO before Riddle ended things with the Floating Bro. While a match between the two teams can be so much better, there wasn't anything wrong with it.

Grade: B

Edited by Arjun