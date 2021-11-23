Bianca Belair breaks silence after being the sole survivor for Team RAW at Survivor Series

At the Survivor Series pay-per-view Bianca Belair was the sole survivor for Team RAW. In the aftermath of the show, Belair took to Twitter to break her silence regarding her emphatic win.

The women's team for Monday Night RAW included Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella and Zelina Vega. The Women's SmackDown Team included Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Natalya and Toni Storm.

The winner of the women's Team RAW vs. Team SmackDown match at Survivor Series was the red brand.

Post-match, Belair took to Twitter to flex about being the last one standing for RAW.

She wrote that she might've been the sole survivor and the EST of WWE, but she couldn’t have done it without her squad.

Backstage, Bianca Belair was asked about the match and how she took down Baszler, Shotzi and Natalya. Belair also spoke about her Survivor Series squad and said that they were the BEST, and together they survived the match.

"Exactly, I told you every time I go out there, I show up and I prove that I'm the EST of WWE and I proved that I'm the EST of RAW. Team RAW all day, everyday, I bleed red. I showed that I was the strongest, the fastest, the roughest, the toughest, the quickest, the greatest, the best by being the sole survivor. But you know I feel really weird standing here without all of my team. We win out there, we were a team tonight and we showed up and showed out. And we showed that team RAW is a superior brand and we are the B-E-S-T," said Belair.

Bianca Belair has failed to capture a women's title recently

At SummerSlam 2021, Bianca Belair lost her SmackDown Women's Championship to Becky Lynch inside 26 seconds.

Fast forward to Crown Jewel 2021, Bianca Belair failed to win a Triple Threat Match featuring Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks. After being drafted to RAW recently, Belair also failed to beat The Man for the RAW Women's Title in the lead-up to Survivor Series 2021.

However, at the Survivor Series pay-per-view, Bianca Belair pretty much made up for her recent run of losses by being the sole survivor.

