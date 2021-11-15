"Always rooting for you" - Bianca Belair praises RAW Superstar after Tribute To The Troops

Bianca Belair had a special message for Liv Morgan after their battle at WWE Tribute To The Troops 2021.

The Tribute To The Troops was headlined by a Champion vs. Champion match between Shinsuke Nakamura and Roman Reigns. It also featured Big E facing off against Dolph Ziggler and Bianca Belair taking on Liv Morgan.

Following the event's airing, Bianca Belair expressed her gratitude to her opponent Liv Morgan, and said she is "always rooting" for the current No.1 Contender for the RAW Women's Championship.

"Tribute to Troops. @TributeToTroops #WWETroops @YaOnlyLivvOnce Always rooting for you," Said Bianca Belair.

It should be noted that these matches were filmed well in advance to Morgan's recent win on Monday Night RAW.

Nonetheless, the two brought some serious fight to the match, with both taking the opportunity to perform in front of military service members and their families. It was Belair who scored the win on the night and after the match, the two women embraced one another.

Bianca Belair opens up on facing the Four Horsewomen

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion spoke about what it's like being on a roster that features the Four Horsewomen: Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Bayley.

Belair says that facing them has been an honor, and the matches with the four of them only made her a better WWE Superstar.

"They all bring something very different out of me. You know, Bayley was the person who really introduced me to the WWE Universe in the beginning. Getting into Hell in a Cell with Bayley really pulled out my tenacity. Getting in the ring with Sasha Banks, I mean, we had a historic match that won an ESPY. So she brings the best out of me. Getting in the ring with Becky Lynch, I think she brings something out of me that people haven't seen before. It's like I have to never give up and keep coming after her and show that no matter what happens I'm not going to make excuses for myself and really brings out my morals of not cheating but wanting to win the right way. Getting in the ring with Charlotte Flair, you know you have to be the best. I have to show that I am superior just like her. They just bring so much out of me in different ways that I really just can't pick one," said Belair

You can watch the full interview here:

