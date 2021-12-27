Bianca Belair reveals the biggest difference between NXT and WWE main roster

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair recently opened up about some of the biggest differences between NXT and the main roster.

The EST of WWE arrived on the main roster in 2020. Since her debut, she has won the Women's Royal Rumble in 2021 and the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37.

Belair discussed her arrival on the red brand last year during the pandemic that led to WWE shows behind closed doors. She revealed things were different from what she expected before, highlighting how the talents needed to change themselves to adapt better to the main roster.

Bianca Belair spoke about the changes in her interview with the Milwaukee Record and said:

"I would say for me when I first got drafted to the main roster, everything actually shut down. I got called to Raw, the Raw after WrestleMania, that's when COVID happened and we didn't have any fans. So I feel like it was actually a bit shocking for me to go from NXT to, you know, you're supposed to debut at Raw in front of a huge crowd, everyone knows that it's a very big difference. It's a wider audience, it's a larger audience, you're on the actual big stage so to have that expectation to then go to Raw and debut with no fans, it was a little shocking for me. You know, for us to go back on the road and actually have our fans back, it's been amazing. For me, it wasn't really overwhelming. I was just super excited for it and I embraced it all. It's a very big difference."

"I think the biggest difference for me is just knowing that in my mind I feel like everything starts over. I did some amazing things at NXT, but on RAW and SmackDown there is a larger audience and you're reintroducing yourself. The crowd is bigger, the crowd is larger, it's more energetic, and it's more energy. It's been a great ride so far and I'm just embracing everything that's coming along the way," said Bianca Belair.

Bianca Belair's run on the WWE main roster

Belair enjoyed a dominant run on NXT before moving to RAW. Although her debut was unceremonious, she quickly established herself as one of the strongest superstars on the main roster after being moved to SmackDown in the 2020 Draft.

Bianca Belair rose to prominence on the back of her brilliant performances that soon cemented her as a fan favorite to win the Royal Rumble earlier this year. She then picked up a huge victory in the multi-woman bout and challenged Sasha Banks for the Smackdown Women's Championship.

Both superstars' WrestleMania 37 Night One main-event saw Belair win her first women's championship on the main roster. She defended her title against the biggest names in the WWE women's division before losing her gold to Becky Lynch, who made a huge return at SummerSlam earlier this year.

This led to a brutal feud between the two before they moved to RAW as part of the 2021 Draft. Lynch and Belair also engaged in a title feud on the red brand, but the latter couldn't recapture the championship.

