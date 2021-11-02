Photo: Big Damo fka Killian Dain looks almost unrecognizable in new bald look

Former WWE Superstar Big Damo, fka Killian Dain, has revealed his new bald look on social media.

Dain was released by WWE in June this year and was part of the NXT roster. He was part of a tag team with Drake Maverick, and the duo were over with the fans.

Big Damo recently took to his social media to share a tweet about what he's doing these days. He added a picture of himself with the Tweet, with a bald look and a trimmed beard, utterly different from his appearance in WWE.

"Nevermind me, just having the time of me life in Dublin and Belfast with @OTT_wrestling cannot wait to return! Fun seminar today with @NXGWrestling Great effort on a cold Monday night in Carryduff! Next stop seminars Thur &Fri @sourcewreschool Glasgow, then @RevProUK on Sat!!," wrote Big Damo in his tweet.

Many fans replied to this tweet, expressing their shock that they almost didn't recognize him. One fan asked Big Damo if this is just a temporary look or will he keep it going forward, to which he replied, "this is me now."

Big Damo wasn't completely shocked when he got to know about his WWE release

Big Damo was one of the many releases that WWE made earlier this year. Speaking on It's My House Podcast, the former NXT star revealed that he was somewhat prepared for the same since last year because of all the other roster cuts happening in the company.

"Because of all the releases in the last year, it didn't come as a direct shock," Killian Dain admitted. "I was more prepared to be released last year, when the major cuts happened. I even asked a writer last year because I wasn't doing something at the time and I asked was I on any of these lists and he said you were on none of the lists, you weren't even on any of the potential lists so you know, that was obviously great to know. But this year, you know it's changed a little bit, things have changed in the company for whatever reason, and a bunch of us who were just over that age bracket all seem to have been let go at the same time."

Big Damo, fka Killian Dain, signed with WWE in 2016 and aligned himself with the faction SAnitY in NXT. The group enjoyed decent success in the brand but failed to make an impression after their main-roster call-up to SmackDown in 2018 and was then disbanded.

Damo then went back to NXT in 2019 and had an entertaining run as a face, teaming up with Drake Maverick. Both men were being built up as tag team title contenders before the company released the Irishman.

