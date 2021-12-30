"It's a big one for me"- WWE Champion Big E on his match at Day 1

WWE Champion Big E recently shared his thoughts on his upcoming match at Day 1, where he'll defend his coveted title against Seth Rollins, Big E and Kevin Owens in a fatal four-way match.

The match at the very first pay-per-view of 2022 will be Big E's third title defense since winning the championship in September. The New Day Powerhouse last defended the title against Austin Theory on Monday Night RAW.

The WWE Champion recently joined The JBoy Show where he spoke about the upcoming event. Big E also praised his opponents for Day 1 stating they are masters of their craft.

"Oh, it's a big one for me. It's a fatal four-way match and everyone in the match has been a world champion before. This is my very first World Championship title. Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, these guys are all at the very top of their craft. So for me to have that match in Atlanta on the 1st is very, very cool. I'm excited to start off the new year in Atlanta,"- Big E said.

Big E recently completed 100 days as a WWE Champion

Big E has elevated himself to a whole, new level as a singles star in 2021. The New Day member is currently in his first reign as world champion in Vince McMahon's promotion.

The RAW Champion won the title on September 13 earlier this year when he successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on an injured Bobby Lashley. Big E has been on a dominant run since then and has defended the title on three separate occasions.

While the majority of people have loved seeing this beloved superstar get his much deserved opportunity to shine, not everyone has been a fan of Big E's title run.

WCW veteran Konnan recently criticized Big E's title reign, stating that the journey of his chase was more exciting than the championship run.

RAW's ratings have also been on a steady decline since The Power of Positivity was crowned WWE Champion, though it has less to do with him and more about declining product quality.

However, given their track record, WWE could quickly give up on Big E and crown a new champion. It won't be long until we find out.

What do you think of Big E's WWE Championship reign thus far? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

