Big E on whether The New Day has experienced racism in WWE

Big E recently opened up about racism in WWE. He addressed the idea specifically from the perspective of his role with The New Day, revealing that he has not faced any form of racism within the company.

The Powerhouse of Positivity was recently drafted to Monday Night RAW after he cashed in on his Money in the Bank contract, defeating former Bobby Lashley to become the new WWE Champion.

The New Day member was recently interviewed on The Breakfast Club podcast, where he discussed racism and some of the stereotypes associated with wrestlers of color.

He also spoke about how The New Day were allowed to be themselves, and even giving a shout out to Bianca Belair, another wrestler he claims has been allowed to be herself:

"In WWE, no, honestly I haven’t. I will say, as far as our representation on TV, we are getting to where we need to be. It’s always a work in progress. Often times, if there are issues it would present themselves as, people see you a certain way and they want you to, as a character, ‘oh you’re a big black man,’ so this is the role you need to play. Our goal with The New Day was to start tearing down those boxes so people don’t see performers. When they see a black woman, they think she needs to be doing certain things. I look at somebody like Bianca, she’s so dope to me because not only is she an incredible athlete, but she’s so authentic. What you see on-screen is who she is off-screen, and I think we are getting more of those black characters on TV that are authentic," said Big E.

It's great to hear that WWE is allowing its talent to be themselves both inside and outside the ring. Hopefully this practice continues for a long time to come.

Big E will soon face a huge challenge for his WWE Championship

Big E has a huge target on his back as he looks to continue his reign as WWE Champion. Things have gotten a lot tougher for Big E, as two new challengers have emerged.

Two former WWE Universal Champions in Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins have both turned their attention to the WWE Championship. KO had a non-title match against Big E on the most recent episode of RAW, and Rollins currently stands as the official no.1 contender for the WWE Championship.

