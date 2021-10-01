“I was tired of walking around with that damn briefcase" - Big E on holding the Money in the Bank contract

WWE Champion Big E recently said he grew tired of carrying around the Money in the Bank briefcase, which he won at the eponymous pay-per-view event in July.

He cashed the contract in on Bobby Lashley during an episode of Monday Night RAW several weeks ago to capture his first WWE Championship. The Powerhouse of Positivity went on to defend the coveted championship against Lashley in a Steel Cage match on WWE RAW this past Monday.

Speaking to The Undefeated, Big E, a few weeks into his reign as the champion, explained that he wanted to cash in because traveling with the briefcase was a burden.

“I was tired of walking around with that damn briefcase,” said Big E. “I stopped checking bags because things are chaotic at airports and it’s difficult to fit into my bag. So, I said, ‘I’m tired of this, let’s make it tonight.’”

Big E says his WWE Championship win on RAW was a special moment for him

Big E received a massive pop when he entered the arena to cash in his contract, and the fans' cheers after he successfully won the gold were practically deafening.

In the interview, the fan-favorite star reflected on the night he won the title and stated that it was a very special moment for him.

“When that Wale tune hit that I come out to and people lost it, that was really beautiful,” Big E recalled. “That’s what makes that moment special to me. That pop, that reaction. One of the biggest things to me is just getting back to everyone, all of the missed texts. I had 144 missed texts. … Not to mention all the DMs. Everyone has just been so overwhelmingly positive and kind.”

Also Read

After Big E defeated Lashley to retain his title on RAW, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre returned and seemingly declared himself next in line for a title shot. It's likely that fans will see the two stars face each other soon, either on the red brand or at WWE Crown Jewel.

What do you think about Big E's comments? Sound off below.

Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone get you in the mood for the WWE Draft. Click here for more.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far