Big E set to defend the WWE Championship against a former two-time world champion at Crown Jewel 2021

The WWE Championship match at Crown Jewel will feature the current champion Big E defending his title against Drew McIntyre.

On last night's episode of Monday Night RAW, McIntyre challenged Big E for the title for the upcoming event.

After Big E's match against Bobby Lashley last week, Drew McIntyre made up his mind to challenge the champion. The Scottish Warrior made his way out to the ring and pointed his claymore at Big E, hinting at the start of a feud between the two.

On this week's RAW, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode were defeated by McIntyre and Big E in a tag team match.

Mclntyre was drafted to SmackDown, which eventually raised questions about his future. But until the night after Crown Jewel, the draft results won’t officially go into effect, keeping the two-time world champion a member of the RAW roster for the time being.

A similar situation surrounds the SmackDown Women’s Championship Triple Threat match, since both competitors, Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair, are now a part of RAW.

Drew McIntyre will aim to become a three-time WWE Champion at Crown Jewel by beating Big E

On October 21, Drew McIntyre will be hoping to beat Big E and become a three-time WWE Champion. McIntyre will aim to bring an abrupt ending to Big E's title run, only weeks after he had beaten Bobby Lashley to win the belt.

But for Big E, his ultimate goal will be to walk away with the victory. The WWE Champion is hoping for a solid run with the title and will give his best to beat the Scotsman in Saudi Arabia.

At Crown Jewel 2021, several other championships will also be on the line, including Roman Reigns' Universal Title against Brock Lesnar.

