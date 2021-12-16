“This has been a godsend for me”- Big E gives honest opinion on WWE Championship reign

2021 has been an incredibly successful year for WWE Champion Big E, as he has reached new heights in Vince McMahon's promotion.

The year saw the former Intercontinental Champion win the prestigious WWE Title for the first time in his career after he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Bobby Lashley. The powerhouse has been the face of the red brand ever since, and has defended the title on various occasions.

Big E recently opened up about his reign as WWE champion in an interview with The Sun. The RAW superstar believes the title opportunity came at the right time and he is ready for the responsibilities that come with it.

“ I think maybe if I had won the title a few years ago it maybe would have worn on me more mentally, but I’m someone who in every interview at some point I’m talking about meditation. That has been a godsend for me and I think that I’ve really learned to do a better job of being in the moment and present,” Big E said.

Big E will defend the WWE title against Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins at Day 1

Although 2021 was a great year for Big E, things could change for him as early as the first day of next year. The New Day star now has THREE men attempting to snatch his most-coveted possession at the Day 1 pay-per-view.

This week's edition of Monday Night RAW saw Bobby Lashley added to the championship match at Day 1 after defeating all three of the other participants in singles matches.

Big E last defended his title against Austin Theory on RAW last month after the latter was given a championship opportunity by WWE chairman Vince McMahon.

The title match at Day 1 will be Big E's first multi-man title defense and the WWE champion is well aware of the fact that he does not need to get pinned in order to lose the title. Big E stated in an interview with SunSport that defending his title will be difficult, as the outcome is not totally in his hands.

What do you think about Big E's title reign so far? Sound off in the comments below!

