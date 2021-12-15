"That’s out of my hands" - Big E on defending the WWE Championship in a Fatal 4-Way at Day 1

Big E has commented on his upcoming Fatal Four-Way match at the Day 1 pay-per-view, where he will defend his WWE Championship against Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Bobby Lashley.

It was initially supposed to be a triple threat bout between Big E, Kevin Owens, and Seth Rollins. It became a four-man match after The Almighty defeated all three superstars on the latest episode of RAW to earn a spot.

In an interview with SunSport, Big E mentioned that it would be difficult for him to successfully defend his title, but he's not too worried about it.

“When I won the WWE championship I realised that I had to be ready to face the best of the best at all times. Obviously, it makes it a little bit more difficult to walk out of Atlanta the WWE Champion when I don’t even have to be in the ring, I could be on the floor, and lose my title if Seth pins Kevin or Kevin pins Seth. That’s an element that’s out of my hands but I don’t worry about those things," said Big E.

Big E says he isn't worried about his WWE Day 1 opponents

Each of the superstars heading into the match is a former world champion. The three challengers will be prepared to do anything to get their hands on the title again.

Big E says he knows that his opponents are incredibly talented, but he isn't wasting any of his effort or breath worrying about them.

“I know these guys are incredibly talented, I take my hat off to them, and they are former World Champions and incredible at what they do. But that’s the nature of the beast when you are in this position - you have to be in position to face the very best and I don’t waste any effort or breath worrying about them," said Big E.

These stars are top names in the company, but only one will walk out with the WWE Championship. Many fans are hopeful that person will be Big E.

