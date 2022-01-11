"This title meant a lot to me" - Big E doesn't want to end up like Kofi Kingston after losing the WWE Championship

Big E doesn't want to undergo the same fate as Kofi Kingston after losing the WWE Championship at Day 1. The latter made history at WrestleMania 35 when he captured the coveted title for the first time in 11 years.

Kofi was immensely over with the fans and had a lengthy run with the gold during that time. He eventually lost the championship to Brock Lesnar in less than 10 seconds during a special edition of SmackDown in October 2019. The New Day member then transitioned back into the tag team scene and never received another world title run.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Big E expressed that the WWE Championship meant a lot to him, and he doesn't want to pretend like everything is perfect after losing it.

“I don’t want to position it as learning from Kofi’s missteps. I know what his intentions were, and mine would have been the same. He didn’t do anything wrong. But I have learned that losing this title hurts. I love being myself and being entertaining, but you can’t go from dropping a world championship to saying everything is golden. This title meant a lot to me, and it meant to a lot of people, too. My focus is clawing back to that spot,” said Big E.

Big E felt disappointed after losing the WWE Championship at Day 1

E won the WWE title on Monday Night RAW a couple of months ago after cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase. He held the gold for 110 days before losing it to Brock Lesnar.

The former New Day member said he felt disappointed and sad after losing the WWE Championship at Day 1.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t disappointed to see it end that way. And it’s not anything against Brock. Brock is a very special athlete, human and performer. There is no shame in losing to Brock Lesnar. I took a moment to soak in the sadness. The highs of winning, like at Money in the Bank or cashing in, those are incredible. But the lows suck, too. And that’s motivation to fuel me, said Big E.”

The Powerhouse of Positivity will be competing in the upcoming Royal Rumble. To win the bout, he will have to surpass 29 other superstars.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you think E could win the Royal Rumble this year? Let us know in the comments below.

Edited by Angana Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Big E have another run with the WWE Championship? Yes No 18 votes so far