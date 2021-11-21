Big E wants former Paul Heyman guy to win the Royal Rumble

WWE Champion Big E has stated that he wants to see SmackDown Superstar Cesaro win the upcoming Royal Rumble match.

During a recent appearance on Barstool’s Rasslin’ podcast, Big E was asked who he would like to see as the winner of the Royal Rumble match in January 2022. He initially mentioned the name of his New Day brothers Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, but later claimed that Cesaro should be the one to win it.

“Oh, that is a great question. I feel like the lazy answers would be, ‘It’d be a New Day member, I’d say either Kofi or Woods.’ So I’ll go with someone who’s not that. You know what, let’s give — Cesaro should win the Royal Rumble. Man, Cesaro is so damn good at what he does in the ring. I’d love to see Cesaro get hot again," said Big E.

The WWE Champion had huge praise for the Swiss Superman and mentioned how he once was a Paul Heyman guy and got a significant push. Cesaro had a brief alliance with Heyman after winning the first Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania XXX in 2014.

“When he was with Paul Heyman, like that era, the swing era, and he’s still so damn good, but we’re so behind him. He’s a guy who’s deserving of that so I’d love to see him get some great much deserved momentum,” Big E added.

Big E has a big match this Sunday at WWE Survivor Series 2021

WWE Champion Big E is all set to go one-on-one against Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE Survivor Series 2021. The battle between the world champions from both brands will surely be a must-watch and fans can't wait to see who comes out on top.

Big E won the WWE Championship on an episode of Monday Night RAW in September by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract. He defended his title successfully against Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel last month. Currently, he is feuding with Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens on RAW, both of whom could soon be challenging him for his title.

Edited by Prem Deshpande

