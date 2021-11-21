"He’s been on such an incredible run" - Current champion wants to face Edge at WrestleMania 38

Big E recently revealed that he would like to face Edge at WrestleMania 38 next year at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, TX.

He appeared in an exclusive interview with Barstool Rasslin' podcast ahead of this Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view. The Powerhouse of Positivity spoke about everything from The New Day to his current run as WWE Champion.

Speaking about a possible opponent for WrestleMania, Big E mentioned that Edge had been on a stellar run since his return to the ring in 2020. He added that he was amazed by The Rated-R Superstar's trilogy of matches with Seth Rollins earlier this year.

Here's what Big E had to say about his dream opponent:

"Edge. I know he's a babyface too, but he’s been on such an incredible run, and the stuff he did with Rollins, that whole trilogy is so good. Their match at Crown Jewel was incredible as well. Instant classic," Big E said.

The New Day member has also been very vocal about a clash with another Hall of Famer, Goldberg. During the interview, he acknowledged that a future matchup with the WCW icon may not be a five-star classic, but it would definitely be a dream matchup.

However, Big E will have to first contend with Roman Reigns this Sunday at Survivor Series.

Edge's last match was at Crown Jewel in October

The Rated-R Superstar was last seen on WWE TV competing in a Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel. The encounter culminated the three-match saga between the two superstars.

During the bout, the two competitors went to war with each other with multiple chair shots. As the match came to its final stages, Rollins brought the Hall of Famer to his knees with three stiff superkicks.

The Visionary finally looked to put an end to the match with one vicious attack with his foot in a steel chain. However, Edge rolled out of the way and caught Rollins with a chair-assisted low blow.

He then flipped the script on Rollins by stomping him into a steel chair for the victory.

Would you like to see Big E clash with Edge at WrestleMania 38? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Edited by Kaushik Das