Roman Reigns challenged to a WrestleMania match by current champion 

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been challenged to a match at WrestleMania 38 by Big E, who he is scheduled to face at Survivor Series. The WWE Champion says he wants to work with the best, and hopes that his bout with the Tribal Chief won't be a one-off encounter.

Big E will represent Monday Night RAW while Roman Reigns will represent SmackDown in the battle for brand supremacy. Both stars are the top champions in their respective brands, but at Survivor Series, only one of them will come out victorious.

During his interview with Yahoo! Sports to promote Sunday's pay-per-view, Big E commented on a potential match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38:

"This is a huge opportunity for me to elevate myself," said Big E. "There are some issues with us being on different brands, but we co-mingle at pay-per-views, so I think there are ways to build us up. You want to be in the ring with the very best. I hope it’s not just a one-and-done at Survivor Series. I think that if we can get back to it, I’d absolutely love that. He’s at the top and those are the matches that I want. I want to work with the very best. The beautiful thing also about me being new to the main event scene is now you have all of these fresh opportunities for matches we haven’t seen in the past few years."

Big E reveals what he's looking forward to in his match with Roman Reigns at WWE Survivor Series

Big E and Roman Reigns won't just be fighting for brand supremacy at Survivor Series. The Head of the Table and The Usos laid waste to Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods on SmackDown, and Big E will seek retribution for his close friends.

He said he wants to put on a memorable match with Roman Reigns at Survivor Series that fans will talk about for a while:

"I’m looking forward to putting on a memorable match that people talk about for a while," said Big E. "I think what has happened the past couple of weeks has added a different level of vitriol with what they did to Kofi and [Xavier] Woods. We have our history with the Usos, but this version is different. I think those guys are at the very top of the industry, Roman Reigns has had an incredible run for over a year. He’s been killing it. The Bloodline in general is just a dominant faction. Paul Heyman may be the best manager of all time. He’s definitely in the conversation. I think when you see what they have been doing, it makes you want to step your game up and it makes you want to be even better. To add another level of intensity and to bring it. That’s what I am excited for, to be a better version of myself. I talked about it before, being in the ring with Drew [McIntyre] made me better than I was when I walked in. That’s what I hope [for] when I am in there with Roman Reigns. When it is all over, I hope to have done something to add to my legacy, my resume and to walk out a better pro wrestler than I was beforehand."

Big E and Roman Reigns are two of the biggest stars in WWE right now, and they're both capable of putting on an entertaining match at Survivor Series.

