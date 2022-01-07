"Look what they're doing with his son" - Veteran discusses the possibility of WWE involving Rick Steiner and WCW stars in NXT (Exclusive)

At NXT New Year's Evil, Bron Breakker dethroned Tommaso Ciampa as NXT Champion. This marked Breakker's first title win following his WWE debut in September. Rick Steiner, Breakker's father, came out to the ring after NXT went off the air to celebrate with his son.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Top Story, the panel, including legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter, touched upon a number of topics. One of the topics discussed was the recent changes taking place in NXT. Here's what Apter had to say regarding Breakker's recent win:

"I'm gonna ask another What if. What if the route that they are going puts Rick Steiner and some of his old WCW buddies into NXT? Just look what they're doing with his son. Steiner was there the other night. I think somehow this could turn into something with the Steiners involved in this newer version of NXT.", said Bill Apter

What is the next step WWE will take with NXT?

WWE recently rebranded the black and yellow brand to NXT 2.0 with a new color scheme and logo. Since the rebrand, WWE has made sure to remove any mark of the original NXT from the product.

This message was very clearly conveyed when during his entrance at NXT: New Year's Evil, Bron Breakker kicked through and ripped the old NXT logo. There have also been multiple changes behind the scenes with regard to NXT 2.0. The biggest shocker came last night, as William Regal was released by WWE amongst a number of others.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp William Regal has been let go from the company, WWE has confirmed to Fightful William Regal has been let go from the company, WWE has confirmed to Fightful

What do you make of the recent changes that have taken place in NXT? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

