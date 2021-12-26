"Let's not forget" - Veteran feels a top RAW star could be Roman Reigns' future opponent (Exclusive)

Paul Heyman getting fired by Roman Reigns has given the Universal title feud a major boost heading into WWE's Day 1 pay-per-view, where The Tribal chief will defend his championship once against Brock Lesnar.

The astonishingly strong booking of Reigns has meant that the company does not have many credible names to go up against the reigning Universal Champion from a long-term perspective.

However, a rekindled rivalry with Seth Rollins is a distant possibility, as revealed by Bill Apter on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk with Dutch Mantell and SPIII.

The legendary pro wrestling journalist was a big fan of Paul Heyman's backstage segment on SmackDown and briefly spoke about Roman Reigns' future.

Apter said fans must not forget the history between Reigns and Rollins as they rose through the WWE ranks as part of The Shield and later battled against each other. Bill Apter saw tremendous potential in a storyline between the two superstars and felt it could be an engaging angle to book for the future.

"We are ignoring one thing. First of all, two things. First of all, Heyman said he wouldn't go back to NXT to find somebody, but maybe he will, and maybe they are going to bring somebody up that they believe and do it hopefully the right way. The other thing is, let's not forget the history between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Although Rollins is a 'semi-final guy,' you still have that Shield friendship that could turn into a very strong rivalry once again if they do a historical thing," revealed Bill Apter.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#WWE #SethRollins In what went unseen, there was a face-off between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins after RAW went off-air. With both being on different brands, do you expect them to square off anytime soon? #WWE RAW #RomanReigns In what went unseen, there was a face-off between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins after RAW went off-air. With both being on different brands, do you expect them to square off anytime soon?#WWE #WWERAW #RomanReigns #SethRollins https://t.co/8Ggtek3dcT

Seth Rollins is currently on RAW, but anything is possible creatively if WWE's booking trends are any indication. Apter even addressed a brand switch for Rollins and said that the promotion has the power to do whatever they want.

"But again, in the interest of who might be next on there, they might have to find some way to move him over. They can do whatever they want," added Apter.

Who will Roman Reigns face after WWE's Day 1 event?

Strangely, WWE didn't book a feud between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, despite both of them being on SmackDown earlier this year.

The Tribal Chief is expected to continue his program with Brock Lesnar until WrestleMania, and speculation of Drew McIntyre's involvement has also made the rounds online in recent weeks.

However, a fleshed-out storyline featuring the new and improved Reigns against the constantly evolving Rollins could make for some must-watch television if WWE chooses to go down that route after WrestleMania.

What do you think? Share your views in the comments section below.

