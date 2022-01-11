Bill Apter says AEW star can make surprise WWE return at Royal Rumble (Exclusive)

Bill Apter believes WWE may have a few surprises up their sleeve for the Royal Rumble, maybe even including an AEW star.

Ever since it was reported that WWE will try to get an "unexpected" entrant through the 'Forbidden Door' for the men's match, fans have gone wild speculating. There are many exciting options, but the legendary Bill Apter took a more realistic approach over which AEW wrestler is likely to enter the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

The iconic wrestling journalist was a special guest on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Top Story, where he and the rest of the panel discussed the 'Forbidden Door' being opened for the Rumble. Apter had his doubts over AEW allowing one of their top stars to appear in the 30-man match:

"At this point, AEW is becoming that viable competitor but they still got a way to go because they don't have as (much) long reach as WWE does. They're getting there, definitely, but I think they don't want any of their talent going in (the Royal Rumble)," said Bill Apter.

Check out the entire episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Top Story in the video below:

However, Apter did mention that it wouldn't hurt AEW if they sent Billy Gunn over for a one-off, owing to his position on the card. He also noted that the 58-year-old was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame after being signed to Tony Khan's promotion.

"But someone on the level of Billy Gunn - to take nothing away from him, he's excellent at what he does - it wouldn't hurt if they brought him in," Bill Apter added.

WWE has already opened the 'Forbidden Door' for the Women's Royal Rumble Match

WWE created a lot of buzz over the weekend after revealing several returning entrants in this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match.

IMPACT Knockouts Champion Mickie James was the most notable name, with Pat McAfee acknowledging her belt on SmackDown. It remains to be seen if anything materializes of Vince McMahon's reported willingness to bring in a wrestler from another company for the Men's Rumble Match.

Also Read Article Continues below

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Edited by Arjun

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think an AEW star will enter the Men's Royal Rumble? Yes No 0 votes so far