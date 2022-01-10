"He very much feels like a Vince kind of guy"- Bill Apter thinks WWE NXT Superstar is the 'next big thing'

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter shared his thoughts on WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker and stated that he could become a big star in the company.

Bron Breakker, who is part of the Steiner family, is a rising star on WWE NXT 2.0 and the current face of the brand. At New Year's Evil, he defeated Tommaso Ciampa via submission to capture the NXT Title.

During a recent interaction with It's My Wrestling Podcast, Bill Apter was asked who he thinks the next big thing in wrestling will be. He mentioned Bron Breakker and also talked about RAW Superstar Austin Theory, who also has potential to go big in WWE.

"Rick Steiner's son in NXT. I think he's got a good chance of doing that. He very much feels like a Vince kind of guy as well. Yes. I'm sure he will be pushed to the moon at some point. I really like Austin Theory, but I don't know if I like this whole thing with him and Vince, it has gone a little bit a little bit too long in my estimation. It's a bit weird. I don't know where it's headed. I don't either, but I think the Royal Rumble obviously is going to have something to do with it," said Bill Apter.

Bill Apter on if WWE Superstars and wrestlers still care about the PWI 500, hassle he gets from them

Every year, Pro Wrestling Illustrated publishes the PWI 500, which is a detailed ranking of the top five hundred pro wrestlers in the world according to the site. Bill Apter helped compile it in 1991, although he never wrote the actual list.

Bill Apter commented on whether wrestlers still care about the PWI 500. He stated that they honestly do, as he's been confronted by people in WWE regarding the ranking.

"Honestly they do, I know they do. I go backstage at some of the WWE shows and absolutely, somebody will come over to me with a magazine, the 500 and say, who did this c**p? Yes, they're very upset because it's a pride and ego thing because everybody waits for two issues per year, the annual awards and the PWI 500," said Apter.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ Kenny Omega topped this year's #PWI500 Wrestlers List while Roman Reigns was ranked at number 2! Do you agree with this year's PWI Top 500 list? Kenny Omega topped this year's #PWI500 Wrestlers List while Roman Reigns was ranked at number 2! Do you agree with this year's PWI Top 500 list? https://t.co/fixy4aUCYu

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega was ranked number one in last year's PWI 500 while WWE Superstar Roman Reigns followed in second position.

