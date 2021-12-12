Wrestling journalist suggests the role of The Usos during commercials on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently spoke about the number of commercials on SmackDown.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, the trio of Rick Ucchino, Sid Pullar III, and Dutch Mantell were joined by Bill Apter.

The veteran wrestling journalist addressed the point where SmackDown was paced poorly with multiple commercial breaks. Apter revealed that the commercial breaks were how WWE earned money and it was part of their deal with Fox.

Here's what Bill Apter had to say:

"This is how they make money. Let's be realistic about this. It's the commercial time, it's part of the deal. So they have to work it where they can do wrestling in between the commercials," Apter said.

You can watch the full video here:

Bill Apter suggested that while the Usos were standing in the ring during the commercials, they were probably interacting with the crowd to get them ready for an upcoming match or segment:

Apter continued, "Well they're [The Usos] probably entertaining the live crowd and heating them up for when they come back to TV."

The Usos competed against RK-Bro and the New Day on SmackDown

The main event for this week's SmackDown was a triple threat tag team matchup to determine the greatest tag team in all of WWE. RAW Tag Team Champions Riddle and Randy Orton were also on the show to stake their claim as the greatest tag team in WWE.

The match was contested by the RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and the New Day. During the exhilarating matchup, King Woods and Sir Kofi Kingston managed to team up on Jey Uso and hit the Daybreak to pick up the win.

In doing so, they made a major statement to the tag team division in the WWE.

Also Read Article Continues below

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Has Randy Orton replaced The Undertaker? Find out right here.

Edited by Arjun