"You can't keep paying people this kind of money" - Billy Gunn understands recent WWE releases

Billy Gunn believes WWE’s higher-ups have little choice but to release Superstars every few months due to financial reasons.

WWE released another 18 Superstars last week, including Karrion Kross, Keith Lee and Nia Jax. In total, 71 Superstars have received their release from WWE in 2021 so far.

Speaking in a Wrestlefest Asia Virtual Meet & Greet, Gunn explained why WWE’s high number of releases are understandable.

“They’re paying [Superstars], let’s just say half a million dollars a year, to not be on TV and do anything. You can’t keep paying people this kind of money and not get anything out of it. It’s different with a Roman Reigns and John Cena and those guys because they make you money, so you have no problem paying them whatever kind of money you want,” Gunn said.

Billy Gunn also reflected on his own release from WWE in 2004 after 11 years with the company. He said it took him around a year to understand that his release was simply a financial decision and nothing personal.

Billy Gunn thinks WWE has to cut its losses with some Superstars

WWE has received widespread criticism for its latest round of releases, especially as the likes of Karrion Kross and Keith Lee were only recently repackaged.

Billy Gunn believes WWE’s stacked roster throughout the company, from the Performance Center to RAW and SmackDown, also played a part in the recent releases.

“But when you have that many people in the Performance Center or on the main roster that they’re not doing anything with, you have to cut your losses. If I were to speculate, I think they’re just cutting people that they’re not doing anything with,” he said.

Billy Gunn now works for AEW as a coach and in-ring competitor. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019 as part of D-Generation X.

