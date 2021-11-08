"You’re going to be a very wealthy man" - Bobby Lashley's advice to young WWE star

Bobby Lashley has praised WWE's newest signing and Olympic gold medalist, Gable Steveson. The RAW Superstar revealed that Steveson asked him for advice recently, where he told the amateur wrestler to keep training and stay out of trouble.

The Olympian was signed by WWE in September, just months after he won a gold medal in wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics. Steveson was drafted to the Red brand in this year's WWE Draft.

Lashley, in an interview with Planeta Wrestling, divulged details about his conversation with Steveson. The former WWE Champion told the 21-year-old that he would be a "wealthy man" if he trained hard and focused on his goals in WWE.

“Good for him. I mean, I was an amateur wrestler growing up, and he’s an Olympic champion. He’s just shattered everything. And being so young, I told that kid because he called me a little while back and he asked me for some advice and everything like that, and I was like, "Man, just keep your head on, don’t get into any trouble, keep training the same way you’re doing, and you’re going to be a very wealthy man.’ I think he’s doing great,” said Bobby Lashley about Gable Steveson. (H/T 411 Mania)

Steveson is yet to feature on WWE television since signing for the company earlier this year. He made an appearance at SummerSlam, days before WWE announced his signing.

Brock Lesnar also gave advice to new WWE star Gable Steveson

Brock Lesnar has followed Steveson's career for a long time and has given him advice on making it big in amateur and pro wrestling.

"Before I even won the national title, before I was even doing the things that I do now, Brock came in my freshman year of college, and talked to me about winning and friends and having the right people, having the right circle around you," said Steveson.

Steveson is a senior at the University of Minnesota, where Brock Lesnar and another WWE star, Shelton Benjamin, were a part of as well.

