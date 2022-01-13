"Three of the best wrestlers" - Bobby Lashley shares his honest thoughts on top WWE stars

Bobby Lashley recently recalled his experience at WWE Day 1 and the Fatal 5-Way match that ensued following Brock Lesnar's addition to the main event. While Lashley gave The Beast Incarnate credit, he also praised the other members of the match. The former WWE Champion called Seth Rollins, Big E and Kevin Owens three of the best wrestlers he's ever worked with.

Initially, the Universal Championship Match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns was set to main-event WWE Day 1. However, hours before the event, Reigns announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, Lesnar was inserted into the WWE Championship match, and he emerged victorious.

Speaking on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Bobby Lashley touched upon a number of topics, including the Fatal Four-Way Match on RAW this past week. He spoke highly of his competitors and called them "amazing."

"I take my hat off to those guys because I love being in the ring with those guys," said Bobby Lashley. "Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and Big E. I think those guys are probably three of the best wrestlers. They're amazing. The strategy between Kevin and Seth had been something that I'm looking forward to see."

Lashley also looked back on the strategy Rollins and Owens used during the bout. They worked together throughout the contest, and The All Mighty recalled how he joined forces with Big E to even the odds.

"I didn't know whose side Big E was gonna take," Lashley continued. "I knew where Kevin and Seth were going so it's two against one or is it gonna be two against two. There was a time there where Big E kinda took my side and we were like let's get these guys."

Bobby Lashley is set to challenge for the WWE Championship at WWE Royal Rumble

Lashley went on to win the Fatal 4-Way match on RAW, so he earned a shot at Brock Lesnar's WWE Championship. The two stars will lock horns on January 29 at WWE Royal Rumble.

Many fans have been hoping to see the powerhouses collide in recent years, and this dream match will finally happen in just a few weeks.

WWE @WWE



*mic drop*



@fightbobby #WWERaw

@HeymanHustle "It's impossible to beat @BrockLesnar and it's even more impossible to bear Brock Lesnar when you're a Brock Lesnar wannabe!"*mic drop* "It's impossible to beat @BrockLesnar and it's even more impossible to bear Brock Lesnar when you're a Brock Lesnar wannabe!"*mic drop*@fightbobby #WWERaw@HeymanHustle https://t.co/JV6FeJj9XS

Do you agree with Bobby Lashley's comments? What do you think about his upcoming clash with Lesnar? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit WWE's The Bump and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription should you use the quotes from this article.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Are you looking forward to seeing Bobby Lashley face Brock Lesnar? Yes No 12 votes so far