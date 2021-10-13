“There was nothing, there was no meat” - WWE veteran gives his thoughts on Bobby Lashley’s current feud (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Bobby Lashley's feud with Goldberg.

In the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the WWE veteran spoke to Dr. Chris Featherstone about Lashley's promo and criticized it for not having strong content:

"Well, you know bro, to me it wasn't really the promo or the performance of the promo but it was the verbiage, like, there is nothing to say here. He opened up this promo by saying, 'you know what, you're not gonna come in and out of here no more on your own terms' and I'm like sitting here and I'm saying, yeah you are right, he is not going to, and you are going to beat him and he's not going to come back because you're not going away. So he's telling you within the first minute, 'Okay bro we're gonna beat him and Goldberg's gonna go away.' There was nothing. There was no meat to anything he was saying," Vince Russo said.

Can Bobby Lashley put an end to his losing streak?

Since losing his title to Big E, former WWE champion Bobby Lashley has been on a losing streak as of late. He has not picked up a single victory in a live event, RAW or pay-per-view since that night.

He is scheduled to face Goldberg at WWE Crown Jewel in a No Holds Barred match. This comes as the fallout from Lashley's attack on the Hall of Famer's son at SummerSlam. Both superstars have vowed to destroy each other and it does promise to be a brutal bout.

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top and also if Goldberg's son, Gage, plays any part in the match. Bobby Lashley will be looking to break his losing streak and start with a clean slate in his quest to regain the WWE Championship.

