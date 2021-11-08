Bobby Lashley says The Bloodline will face top WWE faction at Survivor Series

Bobby Lashley thinks that The Bloodline, the trio of Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso, will face The New Day at WWE Survivor Series.

On last week's SmackDown, Xavier Woods faced Jimmy Uso in the main event of the show. The stipulation stated that if Uso won, Woods and Kofi Kingston would have to acknowledge Roman Reigns.

But if Woods won, Uso would have to bend the knee to Woods. King Woods won the match but as Uso was about to bend the knee, Roman Reigns attacked Woods and Kofi.

In a recent interview with Planeta Wrestling, Lashley spilled the beans about a blockbuster Survivor Series match featuring The Bloodline and The New Day. He, though, did not rule out The Hurt Business - the faction that he is a part of - being involved in a match.

“Oh, we’ll win that one for sure. For sure. I think right now, Survivor Series, Big E and Roman [Reigns] already have a match set. So, I just watched SmackDown last night, and I saw Bloodline jump on Kofi [Kingston] and Xavier [Woods]. So, I think you might see The New Day against The Bloodline at Survivor Series. But you know there’s always opportunities for the Hurt Business…” (H/T 411 Mania)

King Woods is already scheduled to be a part of this year's Survivor Series as he has been confirmed to be one of the five members of Team SmackDown.

WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view card

This year's Survivor Series card has two matches confirmed so far. The members of the 5-on-5 men's Survivor Series match and 5-on-5 women's Survivor Series match have been announced by WWE.

In the men's SmackDown team, Woods will have alongside him Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, Happy Corbin and Sami Zayn. They will face off against the RAW team, which consists of Seth Rollins, Rey and Dominik Mysterio, Kevin Owens and Finn Balor.

Over on the women's side, Queen Zelina, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Carmella and Rhea Ripley will be a part of the RAW team, while Natalya, Sasha Banks, Shotzi, Aliyah, and Shayna Baszler will be part of the SmackDown women's team.

