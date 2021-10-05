"To have those two on SmackDown is huge" - Booker T on top WWE stars moving to the Blue brand

WWE legend Booker T says Charlotte Flair and Drew McIntyre moving to SmackDown is a "big catch" for the Blue brand.

SmackDown added a number of big names to its roster during the draft. In addition to Flair and McIntyre, the likes of Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston and Jeff Hardy have also made the move to Friday nights.

While speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T opined about the latest Draft picks that SmackDown made. He explained why McIntyre and Charlotte moving to Friday nights is a big deal.

"For FOX, that's a big catch for them. Drew McIntyre, through the pandemic, he proved himself as far as being a soldier, a guy that's willing to push forward through adversity and in times we've never been before, he still shined. Drew's a big catch for SmackDown - and it's one of the things I talk about all the time: having an international guy on the show, which translates to international fans watching because they love Drew McIntyre.

"Charlotte Flair, that's a huge grab for FOX as well, being on Friday nights. Charlotte Flair, as much as she brings to the table, she is the, you know, this generation's Ric Flair. She wears that mantle and wears it very, very well. To have those two on SmackDown is huge," said the two-time Hall of Famer.

SmackDown's picks in the WWE Draft 2021

The first three draft picks by SmackDown on Night 1 of the WWE Draft were three big names - Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair and Drew McIntyre. They also brought in Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, as well as Jeff Hardy.

On Night 2 of the Draft, the Blue brand picked The Usos, which means that The Bloodline will continue, while Sasha Banks, King Nakamura, Sami Zayn, and Cesaro will also remain on Friday nights. Sheamus will make the switch from RAW to SmackDown, while Jinder Mahal and Shanky will also join on the Blue brand.

Also Read

Please H/T Hall of Fame podcast and Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.

Dutch Mantell isn't a fan of Charlotte Flair's promo delivery. Find out why here!

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam