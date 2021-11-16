Two-time Hall of Famer feels "it's way too soon" for Roman Reigns' WWE dream match

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns shouldn't be facing The Rock anytime soon, as far as Booker T is concerned. The WWE legend feels that a match between the two should happen but doesn't see the point of it happening now.

There has been plenty of speculation about Reigns facing The Rock in a dream match. However, there hasn't been any indication that it is likely to happen.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer, on his Hall of Fame podcast, was asked by a fan if he would like to see a match between Reigns and The Rock and if it would happen at WrestleMania 39 in 2023.

Booker T argued that fans are going to watch the match regardless of when it happens and compared it to the legendary fight between boxers Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao.

"As far as that match happening, it can happen. I just think it's way too soon for something like that to happen because, my thing is this, if The Rock comes back and face Roman, what do you do in that match? It's almost like backing yourself in the corner if you do something like that right now. The payoff is so much bigger down the road if you're going to do something like that. If The Rock could just maintain, stay in shape, that's the only thing he has to do. That's like Floyd-Pacquiao, you're going to pay to see it. I don't care if it's far past his time, you're going to pay to see it," said Booker T.

Booker T says a match between Roman Reigns and The Rock should happen when The Tribal Chief doesn't have a title.

The Rock busts rumor about WWE return

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

This FRIDAY NIGHT, I’ll return for our debut of SMACKDOWN!

LIVE on

There’s no greater title than

And there’s no place like home.

Tequila on me after the show 😈🥃

#IfYaSmell🎤

#Smackdown

#RocksShow

#FOX FINALLY...I come back home to my @WWE universe.This FRIDAY NIGHT, I’ll return for our debut of SMACKDOWN!LIVE on @FOXTV There’s no greater title than #thepeopleschamp And there’s no place like home.Tequila on me after the show 😈🥃 FINALLY...I come back home to my @WWE universe. This FRIDAY NIGHT, I’ll return for our debut of SMACKDOWN!LIVE on @FOXTV.There’s no greater title than #thepeopleschamp.And there’s no place like home.Tequila on me after the show 😈🥃#IfYaSmell🎤 #Smackdown#RocksShow #FOX https://t.co/V5i4cxqIqH

The rumors that have been doing the rounds for around a year or more suggest that The People's Champ could face The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania in 2023. But The Rock rejected those rumors, stating that there's no truth to it.

"I can tell you, there is no truth to that right now. Possibly down the road, we will see," said The Rock.

He did not rule out a return to WWE and hinted at one final match in pro wrestling, which will most likely be against Reigns.

