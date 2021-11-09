WWE legend wants WrestleMania match between Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns and ex-champion

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T wants to see a high-profile triple threat match between Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley. He thinks this bout could take place at WrestleMania next year.

Reigns and Lesnar have faced each other a few times in WWE, but fans have not yet seen the latter and Lashley battle it out in the ring. The Tribal Chief and Bobby Lashley, too, have had a few matches, including one that happened on RAW earlier this year.

While speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that there's a possibility of Lesnar and Lashley duking it out in the ring, even if there are plans for The Beast Incarnate to face Reigns at The Show of Shows next year.

"Just imagine, if Brock and Roman do go out there and do it (have a WrestleMania match), the person that comes out and spoils the whole party is Bobby Lashley. So, I'm thinking from a promoter's standpoint to where everything right now is so much more in place for it to work out as opposed to four years ago, with Roman, with Brock, with Bobby. The era of the 'big man' is back. To have three giants, three monsters, three true heavyweights going for the heavyweight championship - that's money to be made anywhere in this business," said Booker T.

Booker T said he was right about the formation of The Hurt Business and that he's usually right with regard to such things.

Rumored WWE plans for Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns feud

Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia last month, retaining his Universal Championship. But, the feud between the two is far from over. WWE is reportedly planning to run the match again at next year's WrestleMania, this time with Paul Heyman as the focal point of the feud.

''The storyline on where Paul Heyman stands also couldn’t be resolved, as this is likely heading to WrestleMania, since right now there doesn’t appear to be anything on the horizon bigger," said Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Brock Lesnar is currently suspended in storyline after assaulting WWE official Adam Pearce on SmackDown.

