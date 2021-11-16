Booker T discloses backstage incident in WWE with Ronda Rousey's entourage that surprised him

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T had an incident with Ronda Rousey's entourage backstage at WrestleMania, which he was taken aback by.

While speaking about Sasha Banks' recent comments about Ronda Rousey, Booker T weighed in and narrated a backstage incident that happened between him and Rousey's entourage.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer said that the former RAW Women's Champion showed a lack of locker room etiquette. He explained what went down in the clash between him and Rousey's party.

"But I remember Ronda Rousey was making her debut - I guess it was WrestleMania (the tag match with Kurt Angle)... it had to be WrestleMania because The Masters comes on around the same time as WrestleMania. I'm a huge golf fan. I was watching it on my phone in catering and there was a lot of people in catering and the monitor was in catering, and I had my phone on and I was listening to the Masters and I was hyped up. And somebody from Ronda Rousey's party came on and told me, could I please turn my phone down because Ronda was ready to start wrestling.

"I'm not going to say what I said or anything like that, but I was taken aback. I was in the business for 30 years, dammit, and this phone is not that loud where it's going to out loud you... you have got to be so much more loud than the phone (to drown the monitor sound). I was just taken aback by someone being in the locker room who did not know locker room etiquette, catering etiquette or business etiquette," said Booker T.

Booker T clarified that he likes Ronda Rousey and he doesn't have any problem with her. The WWE Hall Of Famer also said he doesn't know if Rousey is aware of the incident.

Sasha Banks was not happy about Ronda Rousey earning more than her in WWE

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ The Boss has finally addressed the real life heat between her and Ronda Rousey. The Boss has finally addressed the real life heat between her and Ronda Rousey. https://t.co/juteBdVnCn

The conversation regarding Ronda Rousey began while Booker T was discussing Sasha Banks' latest comments about the ex-WWE star. Banks stated that she wasn't happy about many things that WWE gave Rousey.

"I was pissed off that Ronda Rousey could come in, get more money than me, bigger locker room than me, and bring all these people backstage and get more time than me," said Banks.

The Boss, though, enjoyed her time with Rousey in the ring and would like to work with her once again in the future.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Please H/T Hall of Fame podcast and Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.

What's next for Eva Marie? A former WWE writer has a suggestion for her.

Edited by Alan John