"One of the pillars of WWE, always will be" - Booker T on Hall of Famer

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has praised Triple H and his journey in pro wrestling and knew of The Game's potential during his early days in WCW.

Booker T hasn't taken kindly to CM Punk's pop at Triple H on AEW Dynamite, and has praised The Game for his achievements in pro wrestling, during the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer said he has always respected Triple H, right from their days in WCW, and believes he is one of the pillars of WWE.

"I watched that guy working on the furniture in WCW, I'm talking about stairs, chairs, I'm talking about blood matches, I considered him the real deal. That was coming from one of his peers, that wasn't from someone who got along with him, broke bread (with him), or ever rode down the road with him one time. I said, 'This dude is the real deal.'

"I've always been willing to say to someone's face what I wanted to get off my chest. I've never wanted to go and hide somewhere and get a cheap pop talking about someone, especially someone I respect, who has done it the way we all have - entertaining fans in America and abroad, blood, sweat and tears. He is one of those guys who is one of the pillars of WWE, always will be," said Booker T about Triple H.

Booker T stated that Triple H always goes to the ring with the intention of working harder than the person he's across the ring with.

WWE and AEW have taken shots at each other in recent weeks

CSM @Championship_SM CM Punk calls MJF “a less famous miz.” The two continued calling out WWE by mentioning Triple H and John Cena.



Could we see a feud between the two companies?



CM Punk calls MJF “a less famous miz.” The two continued calling out WWE by mentioning Triple H and John Cena. Could we see a feud between the two companies? https://t.co/iplACdVn48

In CM Punk's vicious and personal promo battle with MJF, he referenced not just Triple H, but also John Cena and The Miz. The former WWE star stated that MJF could only get to the top of AEW only if he married Tony Khan's daughter, which is something that has been an allegation against Triple H.

On this past week's RAW, Edge referenced that AEW segment in his new rivalry with The Miz. The Rated-R Superstar alleged that The Miz is being referenced on other shows, i.e. AEW, to get a cheap pop.

