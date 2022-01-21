"That night I questioned WWE" - Booker T on suffering nasty injury in a match with AEW star

Booker T has opened up about a groin injury he suffered in a match with Matt Hardy during his first run with WWE, which he felt should not have happened.

Booker T, on his Hall of Fame podcast, said that he was in so much pain during the match that he asked Hardy to pin him despite being the champion.

The WWE Hall of Famer believes he should not have been in the match as he was in an important storyline:

"That night I questioned WWE. I said, 'Why the hell am I out here wrestling Matt Hardy?' I got a tournament going on here (laughs). I took a hip toss and I heard something pop. It was literally, like, I thought I broke my hip. I remember I went to get up and I lay down and I was in so much pain I told Matt Hardy, 'I can't go.' I tried to get up again and back down."

Booker T added:

"And then I started laughing in the middle of the ring. I just started laughing because I knew the series was messed up, I knew it was over at that point. I knew I couldn't go. And I told Matt Hardy, 'Cover me.' He goes, 'I can't cover you, you're the champ,'" said Booker T.

Finally, the two-time Hall of Famer rolled out of the ring and got himself disqualified, thereby retaining his title.

WWE legend Booker T on the after-effects of the groin injury

The Hall of Famer has revealed that he still has a knot from the groin injury, several years after it happened.

"It was a rough injury. It felt like somebody had taken a hot knife and sticking it right into my groin area. That's how bad it hurt. And it hurt for about six months after that. What's crazy is, in my area where I pulled my groin, I still have a big knot, to this day," said Booker T.

Booker T says he rarely took time off from the ring, even when he was injured and put in the hard yards to recover.

