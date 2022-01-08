In a recent episode of his Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed a variety of topics. The former World Heavyweight Champion revealed the advice he gave to former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at the beginning of his career.

Bobby Lashley is one of the brightest superstars on the main roster in the WWE right now. However, Lashley was unsuccessful in his attempt to regain the WWE Championship at Day 1. He was defeated in a match that included Seth Rollins, Big E, Kevin Owens and the eventual winner Brock Lesnar.

2-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes that Lashley learned a lot during his run in TNA. The knowledge gained from the rival promotion has helped him become a success in Vince's promotion. Booker also revealed that he always advised Bobby to take care of the business in the ring without having to think about anything else.

“Bobby actually got a taste of it when he went to TNA and became World Champion. That gave him a chance for what it feels when you run the company. When you run the company man, you go out there and you beat these guys up. (...) Bobby figured that out over there. Bobby got the chance to sit under the learning tree for a minute. I always told Bobby, ‘go out there and just take care of business. It ain’t about frills or anything like that, and I think you’ll get over,'' - said Booker T

Booker T believes Bianca Belair is the most improved performer of 2021 in the WWE

Booker T did not hold back his praises for former SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

Belair excelled in 2021, first by winning the Royal Rumble and then by defeating Sasha Banks at WrestleMania to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship.

The 56-year-old stated on the podcast that Belair rose up the ranks very quickly and labeled her as "champion material."

“I would say Bianca Belair, championship material, but more importantly most improved. I try not to put the carriage before the horse. Bianca is really, really good but I just do not want to put that pressure on her to be thinking like that when there again she’s good, she’s really, really good. As far as being ranked number one, I would give her that honor but it’s not just from a wrestling perspective. It’s how far Bianca Belair has come so quickly, so quickly," said Booker T about Belair. (H/T SeScoops)

