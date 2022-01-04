"Look at their bodies" - WWE Hall of Famer says Big E should team up with Brock Lesnar's rival after losing the WWE Championship

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T thinks that Big E should team up with Bobby Lashley.

The two powerhouses are among the most impressive athletes on the WWE roster today. They have feuded with each other in the past; Big E won the WWE Championship by cashing his Money in the Bank Contract in on Lashley. But after Brock Lesnar won the title at WWE Day 1, Big E's future is unclear.

With that in mind, on The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T claimed that he would like to see Big E and Lashley join forces. After all, the two men have a common enemy in Lesnar.

According to Booker, a tag team of Big E and Booker would be the most dominating team the business has ever seen. The former Harlem Heat member also praised Big E and Lashley's physiques.

“One thing I was thinking about that I would love to see, perhaps in the future... man, I would love to see Big E And Bobby Lashley, with MVP as their manager, and they could be one of the most dominating tag teams this business has ever seen," said Booker T. "...I would love to see that. I mean, look at those guys, look at their bodies.” (H/T: Bodyslam)

Recent reports have indicated that Lashley will enter a major feud as a singles star in the aftermath of WWE Day 1. Still, it'd be exciting to see him team up with Big E.

Big E's future is unclear after WWE Day 1

At WWE Day 1, Big E lost the WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar. The New Day star held the title for a total of 110 days before he dropped the belt to The Beast Incarnate.

On Saturday night, Big E was involved in a Fatal 5-Way Match that also included Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Bobby Lashley. Despite an impressive effort from all four of his opponents, Lesnar emerged victorious.

After Lesnar won, he stared down Bobby Lashley to close the show with a heated hint of what's to come. This confrontation teased a match between the two, but it remains to be seen what WWE has in store for Big E moving forward.

Do you want to see Big E team up with Bobby Lashley? What did you think about the main event of WWE Day 1? Sound off below.

