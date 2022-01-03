×
WWE RAW Preview: Possible plans for Lesnar vs. Lashley, Top Champion to turn heel soon?

Bobby Lashley (left); RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch (right)
Bobby Lashley (left); RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch (right)
Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Jan 03, 2022 08:43 PM IST
Preview

Welcome to the first edition of RAW Preview of 2022. The first episode of RAW this year will feature the fallout of the Day 1 pay-per-view, one that ended with an unexpected title change.

Along with it, we will see the build-up to the Royal Rumble 2022 begin. That will kickstart the road to WrestleMania 38 at Arlington. Here is what you need to look forward to in a highly-anticipated episode of WWE RAW.

#5. What's next for Brock Lesnar on RAW after his WWE title win?

#TheBeast is unleashed! Who can stop @BrockLesnar?!#WWEDay1 https://t.co/Ta6XQK2Z06

Brock Lesnar is technically not a RAW superstar, but he holds the most prestigious prize of the brand, and the entire industry, for that matter. As you may know by now, Lesnar's scheduled Universal title match at Day 1 was canceled after Roman Reigns tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, Lesnar was added to the WWE title match a few hours before Day 1, making it a Fatal-Five-Way. The match didn't last long, and it shouldn't come as a surprise that Lesnar dethroned yet another New Day member.

It was an intense bout, and Lesnar's WWE title win now changes the entire course of the road to WrestleMania 38. There was one man who got the better of Lesnar in the match but couldn't pick up the win: Bobby Lashley.

The two men had a brief stare across each other, teasing the dream match that everyone wants to see. It's going to be interesting to see what the fallout of the WWE title match is, especially with Big E looming around as well.

The issue Big E faces is that he was the one who took the fall, and in an age where immediate rematches aren't as popular anymore, it's hard to make a case for him to challenge for the WWE title right after Day 1.

And now all we can think about is Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar 🤤Please. Seriously, please 🙏@The305MVP @fightbobby #WWEDay1 https://t.co/zj51SP5NtJ

However, Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins didn't seem to do enough to make a case for a title shot either. While fans might want the Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar match to happen at WrestleMania, WWE could begin building up the feud as soon as tonight on RAW. The Royal Rumble could be the destination for the two men to meet, although many would argue that WrestleMania would be the best stage for it to happen.

Edited by Abhinav Singh
