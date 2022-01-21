Booker T says unhappy WWE Superstar could have a CM Punk Pipebomb-like moment

WWE legend Booker T thinks that the company and Mustafa Ali can benefit from his release request by recreating a CM Punk Pipebomb-like moment.

Punk's Pipebomb is a legendary segment where the current AEW star cut a promo on Vince McMahon, blurring the lines between reality and fiction. The iconic segment helped catapult Punk into immense popularity among pro wrestling fans.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed Mustafa Ali's current status with WWE after he requested his release. Interestingly, the Hall of Famer thinks that Ali's displeasure could result in a storyline similar to CM Punk's infamous Pipebomb segment a decade ago.

"You remember how miserable CM Punk was before the Pipebomb moment? And then all of a sudden, 'Boom!' Rocket on him and send him straight to the moon. Mustafa Ali could be in the same position. Sometimes when you speak up, somebody listens and say, 'Well, maybe he's right.' Sometimes it takes getting to that point when you really don't care anymore. When you get to that point right there, you hold all the power, you really do," said Booker T.

The Hall of Famer thinks that superstars like Ali are important as they bring in a different audience and the support of an entire country.

"And I think, there again, to lose a talent like Ali... because he's catering to a country. To lose a guy like that, you've got to sit back and think about it for a second, I think," said Booker.

What is Mustafa Ali's current WWE status?

Recently, Ali announced on Twitter that he had asked for his release due to unhappiness with the direction of his character.

He reportedly had a shouting match with Vince McMahon backstage. Ali and WWE had agreed on a "New America" gimmick, but the company reneged on that decision. As per reports, the company is not interested in releasing the SmackDown Superstar anytime soon.

