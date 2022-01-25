Booker T says top WWE Superstar is ready to "explode" and get back in the title picture

Former WWE Champion Seth Rollins is primed and ready to get back in the title picture, as per Booker T.

Over the last year-and-a-half, Rollins has been a heel, first portraying Messiah Gimmick and later the Visionary character. He has become an outlandish, over-the-top persona that hasn't been a mega-hit among the fans.

While talking about the men's WWE Royal Rumble match and who could win it on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T threw in the name of Seth Rollins, who he believes is primed to "explode" again.

"Seth Rollins is primed to actually put himself back in that position where he can explode. I think you're actually seeing glimpses of Seth Rollins getting back in the mix, not just from an entertainment perspective, (but) an in-ring perspective. He went out and worked with Big E... I'm going to tell you, those guys worked their behinds off.

"That's the Seth Rollins we haven't seen in quite some time. I said Seth Rollins is playing his entertainment role, but he's still one of the best in-ring performers we got in the company. He just hasn't been going out and displaying that. As of late, I think he's definitely ready to put himself back in the game and the title picture," said Booker T.

Rollins has previously won the Royal Rumble match once in 2019 and defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35 later that year.

Seth Rollins has a chance to win another WWE world title at Royal Rumble

Seth Rollins @WWERollins



And now it’s just you and me, brother. While this should be Mania, making history at Rumble suits me just fine. Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns

There is only one. And it is me.

1 v 1. Anyone. Anytime.



#BestToEverDoIt #GOAT

#Smackdown #RoyalRumble Little brother still shows up to my shows thinking he’s affecting my Universe.There is only one. And it is me.1 v 1. Anyone. Anytime. Little brother still shows up to my shows thinking he’s affecting my Universe. There is only one. And it is me. ☝️ 1 v 1. Anyone. Anytime. #BestToEverDoIt #GOAT#Smackdown #RoyalRumble https://t.co/Rypbz8x1T3 *ahem* ASKED to #SmackDown by Fox execs to inject some life into a show you’ve drained of it for the last 500whatever ass days.And now it’s just you and me, brother. While this should be Mania, making history at Rumble suits me just fine. twitter.com/wweromanreigns… *ahem* ASKED to #SmackDown by Fox execs to inject some life into a show you’ve drained of it for the last 500whatever ass days. And now it’s just you and me, brother. While this should be Mania, making history at Rumble suits me just fine. twitter.com/wweromanreigns…

Rollins will face off against his former Shield partner Roman Reigns, at this weekend's Royal Rumble.

The two-time WWE Champion hasn't held a world title since 2019 when he lost the Universal Championship to The Fiend at SummerSlam.

His opponent, Roman Reigns, has been the champion for over 500 days and has looked incredibly dominant. But with the Tribal Chiefs' henchmen, The Usos, barred from ringside, this could be Rollins' best chance to become a three-time Universal Champion.

Do you think Seth could become the new Universal Champion at Royal Rumble? Let us know in the comments below.

