Booker T says WWE star can "beat up everybody on the AEW roster"

Booker T is excited about the 30-minute showdown between AEW Rampage and SmackDown and wants WALTER to be brought in by WWE to beat AEW in the ratings war.

Booker T seems to be a big fan of NXT UK star WALTER, even recently stating that he could be the person to dethrone Roman Reigns as Universal Champion. The Austrian Superstar is one of the best performers on the planet. His bout against Ilja Dragunov was awarded 5.25 stars by Dave Meltzer, the fourth match in WWE history to exceed five stars.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed the head-to-head battle between SmackDown and AEW Rampage this coming week. The two-time Hall of Famer thinks WWE should go all out to show AEW what they're battling with.

"It's definitely going to show who's eyes are on the product this weekend. Competition, that's what I said before, is good. For WWE to say, 'Hey, we're going to run an extra 30 minutes to show these guys "What's up."' That's a bold step as well. I don't think WWE is going to be backing down anytime soon from AEW. I just don't see that. I think, bumping it up and bringing in the big guns is nothing that WWE is not familiar with. Let's get ready to rumble," said the WWE legend.

Booker T is eagerly awaiting the battle between WWE and AEW, and he wants WWE to bring WALTER to the main roster to help the company.

"It's going to be many more nights like this. It's time to get WALTER over here - like I said, I'm an international guy, I need the international people. A guy like WALTER will beat up everybody on the AEW roster. I know everybody's going to get pis*ed off at me (laughs)," said Booker T.

There were rumors doing the rounds recently before the WWE Draft about WALTER being moved to the main roster, but that did not happen. The former NXT UK Champion has been a part of WWE since 2019 and has only been on NXT so far.

