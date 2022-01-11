"I would be shocked" - Booker T doesn't think WWE will have AEW talent on their show

WWE legend Booker T will be "shocked" if any AEW-contracted stars appear on Vince McMahon's shows anytime soon. The Hall of Famer just doesn't think it is possible for an AEW star to appear on their rival promotion's show, even though the "forbidden door" seems to have been slightly opened.

Ahead of the Royal Rumble, the company announced that former star Mickie James will take part in this year's women's Royal Rumble match, opening the "forbidden door" in pro wrestling. Recent reports have also suggested that WWE and AEW have had talks regarding new projects.

Booker T doesn't think AEW stars will appear on WWE programming anytime soon, and stated that he would be shocked if it happened in the near future, on his Hall of Fame podcast.

"I can get past the shot-taking (by AEW), I really can. I'm a believer in, 'We could use that, in some way, some shape.' There, again, I'm not going to bet on it or anything, but I would be shocked if I saw AEW talent come over and do something in WWE right now. It just doesn't seem it's possible," said Booker T.

Here's the full episode of the Hall of Fame podcast:

Booker T also discussed the possibility of talent from other promotions like New Japan Pro Wrestling possibly making an appearance at the Rumble.

Tony Khan previously said the "forbidden door" was open for WWE stars

AEW President Tony Khan has spoken time and again about the "forbidden door" and how he is open to doing business with anyone.

"They are more than welcome. As I’ve said before, the forbidden door is open anytime. Just come and knock. If they were to knock on the door, I would certainly be willing to let them in. Come in, please. I would love that. Come to Jacksonville, I’m begging you." said the AEW President.

Also Read Article Continues below

So far, the only AEW star to feature on their rival program's show is Chris Jericho, who appeared on Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions show last year. Mickie James has seemingly opened the "forbidden door" and the Royal Rumble could give an indication as to how keen the company is to do business with other pro wrestling promotions.

Edited by Anirudh B