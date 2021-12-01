Booker T understands why released WWE star wants to retire from pro wrestling 

WWE legend Booker T believes Nia Jax hinting at retiring from pro wrestling is understandable after her WWE release.

Jax was let go by the company last month, ending her seven-year run with WWE. She recently stated that it's "highly unlikely" that she will join a different pro wrestling promotion in the near future.

Booker T, on his Hall of Fame podcast, empathized with Nia Jax's situation post her WWE release and understands why she may want to step away from pro wrestling.

"Sometimes when an opportunity comes and then you see what numbers are behind that opportunity, you say, ‘I’ll try this’, and it turns out to be a career for you for a period of time. But, who’s to say Nia Jax doesn’t want to do something else, like have a family, have a regular life, and be able to breathe for a moment. I’m telling you, being on the road, it’s no party. Let me rephrase that. It can be a party all the time, but it’s not easy at all. If you’re the type that wants to do something else just for a moment, if you’re doing this, you can’t," said Booker T. (H/T WrestlingNews)

The two-time Hall of Famer stated that being on the road in WWE can take a lot out of a person and Jax could try her hand at other things away from pro wrestling.

Rumored reason why Nia Jax was let go by WWE

A recent report revealed that the former RAW Women's Champion was released by WWE after she refused to return to the company.

“The Doudrop spot was probably the spot they wanted Nia Jax in. Because if you remember they wanted Nia Jax back by mid-November and when she said no that’s when they fired her and that is when the Doudrop thing started being, you know,'' said Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer.

Jax was one of many stars to be let go by WWE in November 2021, along with the likes of Karrion Kross, Keith Lee, and Ember Moon, to name a few.

The Irresistable Force enjoyed a fruitful run in Vince McMahon's promotion and her greatest moment was at WrestleMania 34 when she dethroned Alexa Bliss to win the RAW Women's Championship.

It will be interesting to see if Jax decides to end her in-ring career and focus on other ventures. The former Women's Champion has revealed that she will be spilling the beans on her WWE run on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions in the near future.

It will certainly be an episode that the WWE Universe will be eagerly waiting for as Jax could be providing an update on her future in the business.

