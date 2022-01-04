"It’s time" - WWE legend wants Brock Lesnar to face former world champion for the first time ever

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T wants to see Bobby Lashley face Brock Lesnar in a singles match for the first time ever.

The Beast Incarnate won his sixth WWE Championship at Day 1 this past Saturday by pinning former champion Big E. Lesnar was originally set to face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, but The Tribal Chief was pulled from the bout after he tested positive for COVID-19. WWE then put Lesnar in the WWE Championship Match.

Two days after the show, Booker T quoted Bobby Lashley's tweet, which featured a GIF of the latter spearing Lesnar through the barricade at WWE Day 1. In his tweet, the five-time WCW World Champion wrote that it's time for the two major stars to finally collide. He included the popular GIF of Batista shouting "Give me what I want."

Lashley was one of Brock Lesnar's opponents at Day 1; the title match also included Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens.

Will Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley finally happen in WWE?

It's the question the wrestling world has been asking for a long time. Since Bobby Lashley returned to WWE in 2018, the idea of him going toe-to-toe with Brock Lesnar has constantly excited the fans.

The Almighty himself has repeatedly stated that he wants to collide with The Beast Incarante. At WWE Day 1, it was hinted that the two titans could finally wage war for the first time ever. According to Dave Meltzer, the dream match is going to become a reality very soon.

"With Lesnar having won the title, the next step is Lesnar vs. Lashley," said Meltzer. "You could tell, at the end of the show, they teased that glare with Lashley and everything like that, and that was the last scene. The match was booked specifically for that direction."

There's a chance that the match will take place at WWE Royal Rumble, which means the company might book Lesnar to face Reigns at WrestleMania. Since both stars are champions at the moment, it'll be interesting to see how the situation will pan out in the near future.

