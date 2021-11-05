Two-time Hall of Famer on mistake WWE made with booking Nia Jax

Booker T was surprised by the release of Nia Jax and believes that things could've worked differently for her WWE character if she was a "monster" rather than a Diva.

Jax's seven-year WWE run ended on Thursday as she was one of the 18 superstars that were let go by the company. She won the RAW Women's Championship once and the Women's tag team titles twice in Vince McMahon's promotion.

Following the announcement of a slew of WWE releases, Booker T, on his Hall of Fame podcast, spoke about a few stars that were let go. He discussed Nia Jax's release and stated what WWE should've done differently with her when she was with the company.

"With Nia - I love Nia, one of my favorite people - but the one thing with Nia was, instead of being a monster, she still wanted to be a Diva. And I think, you know, Awesome Kong, there's no frills there - 'I'm coming to lay waste and leave havoc in the middle of this ring.' That's something that I never really got from Nia Jax and that's something I so wanted - beauty and the beast. That's what the title for me for Nia Jax would've been. And she would've been beastly in the ring, taking care of business," said Booker T about Nia Jax.

The Hall of Famer said it is difficult for current stars to find a niche for themselves because there are many stars competing for the same spot.

Booker T thought Nia Jax would've been in WWE for a long time

Reflecting on Jax's release from WWE, Booker T was surprised to see her name in the list as he felt that she was talented and could've been in the company for a long time.

"Nia Jax - I'm definitely shocked at that name being in that group right there. I thought Nia Jax was one that's going to be around for a long, long time, just because... there again, I thought she was talented," said the two-time Hall of Famer.

Early reports had suggested that budget cuts was the reason WWE released the 18 superstars this week, but there could be another reason as well. The company decided to let go of the talent who were not vaccinated, one of whom is reportedly Nia Jax.

