"Answer your damn phone" - Ex-WWE Universal Champion asks Bray Wyatt to join him for a match

Braun Strowman has requested Bray Wyatt to join him in the tag team match that he will be a part of this weekend.

Strowman will team up with another former WWE star and Wyatt Family member, Erick Redbeard (known as Erick Rowan in WWE), in a match against nZo and Hall of Famer Bully Ray. The tag team match will take place on 22 January, 2022 for Northeast Wrestling's WrestleFest XXVI show.

On the latest Control Your Narrative weekly show, Strowman (who now goes by his real name Adam Scherr) asked Wyatt to be there at this weekend's show as a "friend or foe."

"You know, you guys have heard that noise before, right? [Bray Wyatt’s flash sound before his entrance] If you haven’t seen what I’m talking about, just type in YouTube when you get done watching us, ‘Windham Rotunda’ and he’s up to something."

Strowman added:

"He flashed a graphic of Erick [Redbeard] and I versus nZo and Bubba [Bully Ray] this weekend in Poughkeepsie [for Northeast Wrestling] so, friend or foe, Windham, show up, come to Poughkeepsie. Answer your damn phone, anything. You wanna get these [hands]? Come get ‘em. You wanna come be my brother? Come on. I’m sure Erick would love to see you as well as the rest of the wrestling universe so, yeah, there’s that." (H/T Post Wrestling)

Check out the entire episode of Control Your Narrative below:

Apart from Scherr, Redbeard, Bully Ray and nZo, AEW stars Malakai Black, Lucha Brothers, Eddie Kingston, and Thunder Rosa will also be a part of the event.

What has Bray Wyatt done since his WWE release?

Wyatt was let go by WWE in July last year, but the former Universal Champion has yet to feature in any pro wrestling promotion. He has been working on a movie project, which a recent report confirmed.

"The last we heard was that he had the movie gig and didn’t want to come back so soon. Whether he comes back here (AEW) or Impact, I don’t know at this point," said Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer.

Also Read Article Continues below

Wyatt's last match was nine months ago at WrestleMania 37, when he faced Randy Orton on Night 2 of the show.

Shawn Michaels was involved in a backstage incident not many know about. More details right here.

Edited by Anirudh B