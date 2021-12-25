Braun Strowman confirmed to make a guest appearance at WWE WrestleMania 37 venue

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman (aka The Titan) is set to make an appearance at the 2022 Tampa Taco & Margarita Festival at Raymond James Stadium, the venue that hosted this year's WrestleMania.

Strowman and WWE parted ways last June after he was released from his contract, along with several other wrestlers due to budget cuts. The former Universal Champion is still a free agent, as he isn't signed to any wrestling company at the moment.

Braun Strowman's appearance at next year's Tampa Taco & Margarita Festival has been confirmed by Raymond James Stadium on social media. He'll be doing meets and greets at the event, and it's being teased that he might challenge someone to a Taco Eating Competition.

It might be worth noting that Strowman's last WrestleMania took place at Raymond James Stadium. He defeated Shane McMahon at the show in a Steel Cage Match. His last match in the company was at WrestleMania Backlash where he collided with Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre in a triple threat match.

Braun Strowman is one of the biggest WWE Superstars to come straight out of the Performance Center

Many superstars on WWE's current roster worked their way up to the main roster from NXT. Braun Strowman, however, is one of the very few who skipped past the third brand and went right to the main roster.

While he did have a few matches under the developmental brand, he was never a featured star on NXT TV. He made his debut on Monday Night RAW in 2015 and was revealed as a new member of the Wyatt Family. After parting ways with the group, he found success as a singles competitor.

Braun Strowman is a former Universal, Intercontinental and Raw Tag Team Champion. During his time in WWE, he has main-evented many pay-per-views and shared the ring with major stars such as Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and Kane.

