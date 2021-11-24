Braun Strowman posts unbelievable body transformation photo 

Adam Scherr aka Braun Strowman is known as The Monster Among Men. And for good reason. The former WWE superstar is a behemoth. He recently tweeted an eight-year-old photo of himself, showing what a long-distance he has covered over the years to build his current physique.

Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman was released by WWE in June. His release came as a big surprise to the fans as Strowman checked all the boxes that a quintessential WWE superstar needs to have. The giant is yet to sign with any other promotion.

Braun Strowman started his WWE journey eight years ago in NXT. He later became a member of the Wyatt family and went on to become a mainstay in WWE after breaking away from the faction. You can see below how much Strowman has transformed his body over the years.

Adam Scherr @Adamscherr99 twitter.com/rokit/status/1… ROKiT @rokit

Adam is a Mental Health Advocate who's partnered with our Co-Founder Jonathan Kendrick and ROKIT to bring a mental health solution, DISKUSS

Click ROKiT is delighted to announce we have partnered with pro wrestler & strongman champion @Adamscherr99 Adam is a Mental Health Advocate who's partnered with our Co-Founder Jonathan Kendrick and ROKIT to bring a mental health solution, DISKUSSClick diskussit.com ROKiT is delighted to announce we have partnered with pro wrestler & strongman champion @Adamscherr99 Adam is a Mental Health Advocate who's partnered with our Co-Founder Jonathan Kendrick and ROKIT to bring a mental health solution, DISKUSSClick diskussit.com https://t.co/BA2V8hbMtT Very proud to announce this partnership!!! We’re all in this together. #LETSDISKUSS Very proud to announce this partnership!!! We’re all in this together. #LETSDISKUSS twitter.com/rokit/status/1…

What's next for Braun Strowman?

Adam Scherr will be a part of GLCW’s Blizzard Brawl 16 on December 4th at the Waukesha County Expo Center in Waukesha, Wisconsin. There were multiple rumors suggesting that the former WWE superstar would soon be seen at IMPACT Wrestling.

Strowman was expected to make his debut for the company at Bound For Glory 2021, but that did not happen. It was said that the two parties are still in talks and no deal has been signed off yet. Here is what Fightful had reported regarding Strowman's absence at BFG.

All throughout Bound For Glory week, even talent believed that Braun Strowman was coming in to the company. We can confirm that the two sides had talks, but obviously Strowman wasn't at Bound For Glory, and we're told that a deal has not been made.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Strowman was reportedly released by WWE due to budget cuts. He signed a big-money deal with WWE. Unfortunately, the deal did not have a clause that would prevent WWE from releasing him.

Edited by Anirudh B