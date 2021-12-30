Photo: Braun Strowman reveals new look with blonde beard

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman is sporting a new look after seemingly bleaching his beard blonde.

Braun Strowman is having the time of his life following his WWE release earlier this year. The former Universal Champion regularly posts life updates on his official Instagram handle. His latest post caught the attention of several fans as well as fellow former superstar Mojo Rawley.

It looks like Strowman has bleached his beard and mustache hair blonde. However, there's also the possibility of the beard being fake. Fans may be aware that wrestlers have experimented with fake hair in the past.

In the picture, Strowman can be seen holding an alligator while smiling at the camera. Check out the post below:

"You just never know who’s gonna come meet ya!!!!! Pretty dope to sign an autograph for an #Alligator," wrote Braun Strowman.

Braun Strowman's new look garnered an amusing response from Mojo Rawley

Current AEW star Malakai Black seemed impressed with Braun Strowman's picture. Meanwhile, Mojo Rawley was curious about Braun's new look.

Check their responses below:

Mojo Rawley and Malakai Black react to Braun Strowman's new look

WWE released Braun Strowman in June. After a brief hiatus from in-ring competition, he began taking bookings and wrestled EC3 in his first match following the release.

He now goes by his real name, Adam Scherr. He will team up with EC3 to take Vincent & Dutch at Northeast Wrestling's Over The Top event on January 21, 2022.

Braun Strowman made his name in the wrestling industry during his stint with WWE. He did well for himself in Vince McMahon's promotion and was pushed as an unstoppable monster for the better part of his run.

His release came out of the blue. Many of Strowman's fans had assumed that the former WWE Superstar was AEW-bound after the expiration of his 90-day non-compete clause, but that didn't happen. Strowman has been working incredibly hard in the gym ever since he was released and is currently in the best shape of his life.

What are your thoughts on Braun Strowman's blonde beard look? Sound off in the comments!

