Braun Strowman shocks everyone with his latest look after six months of WWE release

The Monster among Men, Braun Strowman has transformed a lot during the six months since he was released by WWE. He uploaded a picture to Instagram that features him in a completely different build.

Braun Strowman's time in WWE came to an end six months ago, as he was released on June 2 due to budget cuts. The superstar is free to join any other brand to take his wrestling career forward. Strowman, during his time with WWE, had some issues with his weight and his last billed weight from the promotion was 385lb.

But the new picture, which has been uploaded by the superstar on Instagram, shows a toned and leaner physique which is much different from his WWE days. He has also got a different haircut from what he used to have in his former promotion.

This could well be his new look for the brand he is going to sign with in the future. Strowman joining AEW is quite a possibility. Mark Henry, a talent scout for Tony Khan’s promotion said that he was intrigued by the idea of signing the giant athlete.

Braun Strowman donates for a good cause

Former WWE superstars Braun Strowman and EC3 declared that all the money collected from their upcoming Blizzard Brawl event will be going to the aid of the Waukesha Parade victims.

Speaking to CBS 58 News, Braun Strowman revealed his eagerness to do something for the community.

"Myself and my tag team partner for the night, EC3... We have been very blessed and fortunate in our lives with everything that has been allotted to us through professional wrestling."

