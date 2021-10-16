Bray Wyatt responds to reports of "weight issues" in WWE, sends a cryptic message to his fans

Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt has seemingly reacted to recent reports of him having "weight issues" during his time in WWE.

Wyatt is known for his cryptic messages and posts on social media. The former Universal Champion's pro-wrestling status has been a massive talking point ever since WWE released him earlier this year.

Taking to Twitter, Wyatt shared a picture of The Fiend from WrestleMania 37 and sent a message to his fans, ensuring them that he will be back.

"Don’t worry.... I’ll feed ya baby birds. #KultOfWindham," Bray Wyatt wrote in his tweet.

Bray Wyatt further replied to his own tweet and wrote "Lookin lean Fiendy," seemingly responding to recent reports of the possible why WWE released him.

Bray Wyatt's WWE release was initially reported to be a cost-cutting measure

Bray Wyatt last wrestled for WWE at WrestleMania 37 where he faced Randy Orton as his alter-ego, The Fiend. While fans were expecting Wyatt to pick up the victory and get his revenge, the match saw a massive shocker as Alexa Bliss turned on The Fiend, costing him the match.

The WWE Universe was excited to see where the story goes for Bliss and Wyatt, however, there was no payoff and Bray Wyatt went on a hiatus from WWE programming.

On 31 July 2021, WWE announced the release of Bray Wyatt, much to the shock and disappointment of the fans. Initial reports suggest that he was released as part of cost-cutting measures.

WWE @WWE WWE has come to terms on the release of Bray Wyatt. We wish him the best in all his future endeavors. ms.spr.ly/6013nU8QP WWE has come to terms on the release of Bray Wyatt. We wish him the best in all his future endeavors. ms.spr.ly/6013nU8QP https://t.co/koRuC3w1yr

On the latest Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast, Andrew Zarian reported that there were multiple other reasons behind Bray Wyatt's release. As per the report, Wyatt was being "difficult" and had performance and weight issues.

“Bray was being difficult. And I’m gonna fill in a lot, I’m not even gonna quote. Because I have the quote, (but) I don’t wanna quote it. He was a little difficult, he had some performance issues in the ring, and he had some weight issues. I’m not saying that that’s the reason, I’m not gonna say that’s the reason, but you can kind of piece things together as to the things – when you evaluate a talent and you’re like, ‘Okay we need this and we need that and this is the plan moving forward’, you need someone… sometimes the decision is easier to make if you make it more difficult for them to make that decision," said Andrew Zarian.

“So, there is no one reason, by the way, let me just put it out there," Zarian added. "Financial, yes. There was a financial issue, there were plenty of other scenarios here. I don’t think he was happy. And I would tell you that these decisions are not cut and dry. It’s not like, ‘Oh it was a money thing and that’s it’. Obviously they’re gonna say that, that’ll be the public answer. Because most likely, it played a part in money, because you can only like some guys so much when you’re losing money. I’m not saying they were losing money but I’m just putting it out there like that. There were numerous reasons. Not one."

Comment down and let us know your thoughts on Bray Wyatt's WWE release and where he should end up next once his non-compete clause ends.

